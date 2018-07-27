ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Windermere man accused of drugging and taking pictures and video of a woman he raped will spend decades in prison.

Darryl Patterson sentenced to more than 40 years in prison

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman

An Orange County jury sentenced Darryl Patterson on Friday to 30 years for sexual battery and 15 years for attempted sexual battery.

He got credit for time served, and the sentences will be consecutive.

Patterson was found guilty in March after a two-day trial.

Windermere Police began investigating a case that involved more than 100 videos of drugged women in 2012.

In January 2016, a woman reported to police that she thought she may have been the victim of a rape. While meeting with investigators, she saw two videos that showed her unconscious body being sexually assaulted.

Although this case is now closed, there are still about six women yet to be identified from the tapes.