U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the "stand your ground" shooting in Clearwater on July 19.

Nelson tweeted Friday morning saying, "I am calling on DOJ to investigate the shooting that took place in Clearwater last week and determine whether any criminal charges should be filed."

A letter, signed by Sen. Nelson, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Rep. Charlie Crist, and Rep. Alcee Hastings, was sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The letter reads:

We are writing to request that the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Criminal Section open an investigation into the death of Markeis McGlockton at the hands of Michael Drejka in Clearwater, Florida, on July 19, 2018.

Surveillance video shows the 28-year-old McGlockton shoving Michael Drejka, 47, to the ground after Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend for parking in a handicapped spot outside a Circle A Food Store. Drejka shot McGlockton in response in front of his three young children. McGlockton later died of that wound.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has not arrested Drejka because he believes the shooting might be covered under the stand your ground law, which allows citizens to use deadly force if they believe their lives are in danger. Michele Rayner, attorney for McGlockton's parents, says this shooting does not fall under that law.

The state attorney says the case is still under investigation.