DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on two men with an assault rifle early Friday morning in Daytona Beach.

Man opens fire on 2 in Daytona Beach

Suspect used an assault rifle, police say

According to Daytona Beach police officers, two men were sitting outside Grown Folks Music on 138 South Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. when they noticed a man wearing a dark hoodie walking southwest from Foote Courte.

The unknown man, who was carrying an assault rifle, opened fire on the two men. The suspect later fled the scene.

One of the men was shot in both legs, and he was transported to Halifax Hospital. The other man was grazed by a bullet on the back of his neck and was treated at the scene, according to the police report.

They both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they currently do not have any witnesses or suspect information.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.