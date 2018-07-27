SANFORD, Fla. -- You might notice some hammering and sawing on downtown Sanford’s waterfront.

A new event venue is going in where Wolfy’s once stood on Sanford’s waterfront for decades.

520 On The Water to replace Wolfy's

Co-owner hopes to have venue open by Sept. 2018

Vicky Daws, who owns a catering company in Orlando, says she saw an opportunity when Wolfy’s closed in February.

“I don’t know of another place where I’ve seen a sunset as pretty as it is here,” said Daws, co-owner of 520 On The Water.

Daws’ family is now renovating the building and turning it into place for special events.

“... weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, anything. It’s just very pretty,” Daws said.

WHAT A VIEW! It's a work in progress, but this is a view inside 520 On The Water, an event venue going in where the old #Wolfys stood for 30 years along the #Sanford waterfront. Owners say they will share the coveted view with the public during several public events. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/3qj1VXZMbQ — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 27, 2018

But with a breathtaking view of the water and such a coveted spot on the city’s waterfront, Daws says the venue won’t just be used for private events.

“People drive their golf carts up here, they watch the sunset. and we don’t care,” Daws said.

Daws realizes the community interest. She says 520 On The Water will also host public gatherings several times during the year.

“We welcome everybody,” she said.

Daws says there’s a lot of interest.

“Someone just called me, and they were blown away it was going to be a venue because her fiancé just proposed to her on the seawall right here, so this is where they want to have the reception in 2019,” Daws said.

Daws says she hopes to have the venue open by Sept. 2018.