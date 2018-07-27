MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man is dead and a convenience store parking lot is riddled with bullet casings after an overnight drive by shooting in Melbourne, according to authorities.

Store clerk says he, customers dropped to floor to avoid being hit

Police: Man, shooter likely knew each other

At least 15 bullet casings found at gas station

At around 2:30 a.m., the unnamed man was shot at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Babcock Street and Eber Boulevard, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The man was rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

MELBOURNE MURDER: @MelbournePolice now confirm man shot in overnight drive by at Sunoco at intersection of Babcock and Eber has died at hospital. Crime scene techs still working bullet casing covered parking lot. Stay with @MyNews13 for updates. #Brevard pic.twitter.com/6Gs4v2A5VH — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 27, 2018

A store clerk was inside with a couple of customers when he says 15 to 20 shots rang out in the parking lot where a group of people had gathered. He and some customers inside the store ducked for cover behind the counter.

Abraham Dural says a group of people were inside the store and moments after they left, gunshots rang out in the parking lot.

He says he has never been so afraid, even after serving overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dural and the customers in the store dropped to the floor behind the counter.

"They are all in a panic, young kids, some of them coming back inside saying to call police. So I called 911," recalled Dural, who said that his SUV was parked in the lot and was hit by some of the bullets.

Crime scene technicians poured over the scene Friday morning, and at least 15 evidence markers showed where bullet casings covered the pavement.

Investigators were focusing around a car parked at one of the gas pumps.

Police confirm it is a homicide and say that the man who was shot was likely known to the shooter and there were previous altercations between the two before Friday's shooting.

There is no description of the shooter at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).