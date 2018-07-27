KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As Central Florida grows, so does the need for expanded transportation. And that means SunRail's highly anticipated expansion into Osceola County is almost here.

Kissimmee SunRail station goes into service on Monday, July 30

New line is 17.2 miles long; connects to other train stations

Learn more about the Kissimmee SunRail service here

A grand opening ceremony happens Saturday, ahead of the start of service at the Kissimmee SunRail station on Monday.

#SunRail’s new service to Osceola County starts Monday. What riders and business owners need to know, this am on @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/B65N4w68LI — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) July 27, 2018

Local business owners have seen the trains being tested for months and now they are ready to see riders hop off and into their stores.

The new 17.2-mile stretch of SunRail connects the existing stops to train stations in Meadow Woods, Tupperware's headquarters, Kissimmee and Poinciana.

The Florida Department of Transportation, which operates SunRail, stated there are currently more than 30 projects planned for development near SunRail stations all along the Volusia County to Osceola County route, meaning that is thousands of new jobs.

At the new station near Tupperware headquarters, the company has spent $14 million to develop the land, in hopes of generating new business.

"It helps to be able to then advance our development opportunities. Because we've got the SunRail station which is another inducement for employers to come here," said Thomas Roehlk, vice president of Tupperware.

The owner of Big John's Rockin BBQ in downtown Kissimmee says he hopes the SunRail stop helps alleviate traffic on the roads and brings more foot traffic into his restaurant.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Tupperware station and service begins Monday morning.