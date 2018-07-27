DELAND, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head on Thursday night, Lake County deputies say, and a man has been charged in the case.

Florida Hospital DeLand called the Lake County Sheriff's Office at about 8 p.m. to say that a 12-year-old child was brought in with a gunshot wound to the head. She has nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities say.

According to investigators, a 7-year-old child and the girl found a gun in a bag. While giving it to the boy's mother, Mandy Ward, the gun went off, and the girl was struck.

The shooting happened at Randall Cannons' home on Sunset Place, DeLand. He's the father of the boy. The girl is a neighbor.

"Detectives are confident that the shooting was accidental, but are investigating the case to determine how exactly it happened, and to find out how and why the children at the home had access to the gun," stated Lt. John Herrell with the Sheriff's Office.

Cannon was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. Deputies say he tried to hide the gun in the woods, which is where the firearm was found, they said.