KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A Osceola County organization is helping disadvantaged folks obtain their personal identification.

Aimed toward folks who are homeless, low income

Brad Persyns used to call a park in Orlando home.

“Well, it was one thing after the other,” he explained. “I got hit by a car in electric cart, and it wasn't my fault. It was a hit and run.”

Now he’s living at The Transition House in St. Cloud. They provide temporary housing and treatment to those dealing with substance abuse. He has been struggling with alcohol addiction for years and is happy to say he is now sober.

“It helps me. It makes me feel good,” he said.

Persyns attended the iDignity event in Kissimmee. iDignity helps people get their Florida ID especially those who are facing poverty or homelessness in Osceola County, as it may be hard for them to get their legal documents in order and the lack of a mailing address also makes it difficult.

“I think this is a very good program and I really appreciate their help,” Persyns said.

iDignity is working with the Community Hope Center to make sure people don’t just get their personal identification but also their dignity and self-respect. Folks can also receive assistance with other services like food stamps and social security.

“When you don’t have that documentation in hand to prove who you are, it can be such a barrier for your dignity and your worth,” said Mary Downey, Executive Director for the Community Hope Center.

“When you can say to someone no, I am Mary Downey, here’s my ID, I can prove it to you -- It just instills that dignity and worth that everyone deserves to have,” she added.

Persyns said he really needed a driver’s license because after he gets a job, the first thing he wants to do is go on a road trip around the country.

“I would like to purchase an RV and travel. That’s my dream,” he said.

The Community Hope Center puts together these events quarterly. If you would like to volunteer your time or funds, visit hope192.com.