KENNEDY SPACE CENTER -- More than a hundred people gathered on the Space Coast Friday afternoon, protesting a NASA contractor taking away benefits from firefighters.

KSC firefighters protest NASA contractor

Firefighters in danger of losing benefits

Contractor Chenega Infinity releases statement

A contract impasse happened four months ago, and now the 80 firefighters who work at KSC, plus hundreds in other NASA facilities across the country, are in danger of losing benefits.

They called it a "Day of Action" against the private company that oversees the firefighters -- Chenega Infinity.

KSC FIREFIGHTERS PICKET: many of the 80 firefighters @NASAKennedy protest Friday afternoon against private company hired by NASA. Say they are being stripped of sick leave, overtime and retirement. Pay may be cut too. Details at 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/FVgc9d4TON — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 27, 2018

Friday, the firefighters and their families held up signs, waved flags as they lined S.R. 405 leading into and out of the Kennedy Space Center.

Affected benefits include losing sick leave, overtime and retirement.

Also, it's possible pay could be cut $7 an hour, and for some that would drop even long-time firefighter's pay into the teens hourly.

“First responders have a deep respect for the place that they work. They want to protect that agency out there like they have always done,” said Kevin Smith, KSC Firefighters Union President. “But when the agency and the company are coming after everything that they have, it makes it difficult to want to come to work. And they want to be there, but they want to provide for their families.”

Firefighters may find out about the wage decrease in the next 30 days.

Spectrum News reached out to NASA’s contractor for comment, and they sent us the following statement:

“After nineteen negotiating sessions with representative of the Transportation Worker Union (TWU) Local 525, of which eight were done with the presence of a Federal Mediator, Chenega Infinity has provided the union with its best and final offer. The union has rejected the offer and has subsequently presented information to the general public which is factually incorrect. We want to set the record straight.

Within the past six months Chenega Infinity has successfully negotiated collective bargaining agreements with two other unions, consisting of five bargaining units at Kennedy Space Center. Chenega Infinity, always seeks to provide fair and reasonable compensation and benefits for all our employees while maintaining a sense of equity across the seven different bargaining units we partner with at Kennedy Space Center. Toward this end, we have offered the firefighters union a generous and competitive pay and benefits package which is very comparable to our other first responder units.

We have offered a significant multi-year pay raise, substantial sick leave hours added to member’s already significant paid time off, a 401(k) match that exceeds that which is offered to company management, and overtime pay in accordance with industry standards. The terms we have offered the firefighters are similar to those in place with our other first responder unions at Kennedy. The company firmly believes we have made a fair offer that balances the needs of our employees with the company desire to provide equitable compensation across all first responder unions while providing good stewardship of tax payer dollars.”