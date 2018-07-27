ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another warm and humid start to the day across Central Florida and more storms are in the forecast for the evening hours.

Friday's highs at 92 degrees

Intense lightning, heavy rains expected

The activity will once again increase in coverage through the midday and early afternoon hours, with heavy rainfall and intense lightning the greatest threats. Highs for Friday will climb into the low 90s.

The showers and storms will wind down Friday evening, as temperatures fall into the 70s. Expect another humid overnight with morning lows in the mid 70s.

More rain and storms are likely for the weekend. We will see a more typical rainy season weather pattern starting Saturday, with morning sunshine and evening storms. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 90s.

The active weather continues Sunday, with again a good chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs to close the weekend will be in the low 90s.

The wet pattern marches on into next week. Deep tropical moisture will remain in place across the area, resulting in more evening showers and storms. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Some slightly drier air will push into the area starting mid-week. This will slightly reduce the coverage of showers and storms, but many locations will still see activity. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will hold in the low 90s.

Boating for Friday will feature light southerly winds with seas 1 to 2 feet. Watch out for storms developing in the afternoon hours. Surfers will again poor-to-fair conditions with an east-southeasterly swell.

The rip current threat will be moderate Friday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the low 80s.

Tropical Update

Things remain quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the open waters of the Atlantic on this Friday and it still looks quiet to close the month of July.

No major activity is expected over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

