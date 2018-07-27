ORLANDO, Fla. -- Transportation officials are warning drivers who use State Road 436 about another phase in construction for the "I-4 Ultimate" project that could impact them this weekend and beyond.

Traffic shift on SR 436 to take place this weekend

Change is part of 'I-4 Ultimate' project work

No more crossing SR 436 between Douglas and Wymore

Starting Saturday, drivers won't be able to cross State Road 436 between Douglas Avenue and Wymore Road near Interstate 4.

"This change is actually a permanent change and it is actually going toward the reconstruction of the 436 interchange on I-4," said Jessica Ottaviano, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials say the changes will improve traffic flow off the interstate in the busy Altamonte Springs area.

"There's a lot of work that is going to go on here. We are reconstructing an entire interchange. It will work completely different once we are finished in 2021," Ottaviano said.

The crossover will be blocked to vehicles, but pedestrians will still be able to use the area and the existing traffic signal until a pedestrian tunnel is opened.