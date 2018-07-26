The attorney who represents Trayvon Martin's family is expected to hold a news conference on what he calls a discriminatory "stand your ground" law following the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton at a Circle A Food store last week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the state attorney are expected to make a decision in this stand your ground case as a memorial for McGlockton is continuing to grow outside the store where he was shot.

His family held a big press conference two days ago asking prosecutors to charge the man who shot him, Michael Drejka, with murder.

And even more pressure on a national stage on Thursday as the attorney who is representing the family of Trayvon Martin comes to town.

Benjamin Crump will hold a press conference Thursday morning in Clearwater demanding justice for McGlockton and an amendment to what he calls a discriminatory "stand your ground" law.

The state attorney for Pinellas County Bernie McCabe has not made a decision if he will charge Drejka with murder.

Deputies said the argument started at the Circle A Food Store at 1201 Sunset Point Road Thursday, July 19, when McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs pulled her Chrysler sedan into a handicapped parking space.

After McGlockton and their 5-year-old son went into the store, Drejka approached Jacobs and the two began arguing about the parking space, authorities said.

According to a witness, when 28-year-old McGlockton came out of the store and saw what was happening, he pushed Drejka to the ground.

That is when Drejka, 47, opened fire, killing McGlockton.

On Thursday, Crump will argue that Drejka initiated the violent encounter, not McGlockton and that McGlockton was stepping back from Drejka when Drejka pulled his concealed handgun and fired the fatal shot.

"What this vigilante want-to-be cop should have done is called the police. He shouldn't have taken the law in to his own hands, this whole thing would have been avoided," declared Crump.

Prosecutors are now grappling with that big issue. The push that was captured on video was against Drejka. With the push to the ground and it was only then that Drejka pulled his concealed handgun.

However, that is where things get legally murky. Does Drejka have legal protection for pulling the trigger? Even though it appears McGlockton was starting to back away from him.

The one big problem with the video is that there is no audio, so there is no way to tell what is being said or when exactly the gun is fired.

That is something only investigators are privy too and the state attorney is still trying to sort all of that out.

Florida's "stand your ground" law recently changed so that the burden of proof now falls on the prosecution, not the defense.