SunPass transactions are getting back up to speed Thursday morning after a nearly two-month backlog in the electronic tolling system.

However, some state lawmakers are calling for tolls to be suspended until the system is in full operation again. Many drivers have noticed an issue with the system.

Even if it did not show up on your bill, your transponder was still picking up charges every time you went through a toll for June and much of this month.

In addition, it is just now that many are starting to see those charges posted to their accounts.

It is a headache for drivers who use toll roads and are worried about receiving a large bill later on.

The total backlog of transactions is up to $170 million, far greater than what was originally thought.

SUNPASS UPDATE: More than 122 million transactions have been posted as of 8 a.m. today. As of today, the total backlog of transactions including SunPass transactions are 170 million. SunPass is working diligently to clear the backlog of toll transactions. https://t.co/gVL5RvKl06 pic.twitter.com/qIuAEcQu9W — Turnpike Orlando (@TurnpikeOrlando) July 25, 2018

It was back in June that SunPass suspended toll processing ahead of a planned system rebuild.

That rebuild took much longer to get back online and that is why many are seeing these delays.

FDOT has suspended fees and penalties while the company behind the system, Conduent, continues to work through the backlog of transactions.

The agency insists Conduent will be held accountable for the problems.

But some state lawmakers are calling on FDOT and the governor to suspend SunPass toll collections until the system is fixed. They also want a thorough investigation.

The bottom line for now, if you do go through a toll, you will still have to pay up, it just may take a while for charges to show up on your bill.