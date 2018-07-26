DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daytona Beach Police Department detectives are searching for two men accused of stealing $21,000 worth of merchandise from Vineyard Vines.

The alleged theft happened at the Tanger Outlets in Daytona Beach on July 14. Authorities say it happened in a matter of 20 minutes.

Surveillance photos released by DBPD show the alleged thieves, who stole men's polo shirts, shorts and other clothes.

One of the men reportedly walked into and out of the store with a briefcase.

According to the police report, the Vineyard Vines staff did not notice the theft until they performed store inventory on July 16.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detective Wayne Dorman at 386-671-5232.