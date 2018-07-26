PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Former state Sen. Jack Latvala will not face charges after a law enforcement investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Former Sen. Jack Latvala won't be charged after FDLE probe

He was accused of various sexual misconduct acts

Longtime Florida Senator from Pinellas resigned in December

The announcement was made by State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Latvala, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pinellas County, was accused of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact against a female Florida Senate staff member over a period of four years.

A Florida Senate investigation also determined that he may have broken the law by offering a witness his support in exchange for sex acts.

Latvala resigned from his post in December.

Campbell said there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Latvala.

"On behalf of the Senate, I thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney Jack Campbell for their fair, thorough, and independent investigation," Florida Senate President Joe Negron said in a prepared statement.

Latvala has denied any wrongdoing and on Friday praised "good law enforcement people who weren't influenced" by politics.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.