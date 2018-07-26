PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Former state Sen. Jack Latvala will not face charges after a law enforcement investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
The announcement was made by State Attorney Jack Campbell.
Latvala, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pinellas County, was accused of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact against a female Florida Senate staff member over a period of four years.
A Florida Senate investigation also determined that he may have broken the law by offering a witness his support in exchange for sex acts.
Latvala resigned from his post in December.
Campbell said there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Latvala.
"On behalf of the Senate, I thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney Jack Campbell for their fair, thorough, and independent investigation," Florida Senate President Joe Negron said in a prepared statement.
Latvala has denied any wrongdoing and on Friday praised "good law enforcement people who weren't influenced" by politics.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.