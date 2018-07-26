ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida Hospital is receiving dozens of applications for entry-level positions, but they say they are still struggling to find appealing resumes for those candidates.

Boot camp helps potential employees prep for entry-level jobs

Another boot camp to be held Thursday in Eatonville

For that reason, they've launched a new hiring boot camp where they spend an entire day helping eager possible employees work on their resumes and interview skills before officially interviewing them for their available positions.

"I was very relieved to hear, ‘Hey, we’re are going to offer you this opportunity,’" said newly hired Florida Hospital employee Luis Morales.

Morales says he's now a nutritional services worker (a chef) at Florida Hospital. He helps feed hundreds of patients a day.

While the job isn't one he thought he would have, it's a position he now loves and is grateful for because for months before attending the hiring boot camp, Morales was unemployed after his previous position was eliminated.

"Yeah applying for jobs was very discouraging. It was stressful," Morales said.

Morales kept applying for jobs but wasn't getting any bites from possible employers until he found out about Florida Hospital's new hiring boot camps.

Following his boot camp training, he was offered a position.

"They want you to succeed. They want to try to get you to be successful throughout the interview process, and that made the difference," Morales explained.

Florida Hospital offered 10 people entry-level positions following their boot camp in Bithlo. This week they are hosting another boot camp in the Eatonville area.

The boot camp will be held at 100 South College Avenue Eatonville Florida 32751. There will be interview and resume prep from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.

There will also be a Culinary Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ​