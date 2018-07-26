DEBARY, Fla. -- A Jacksonville-area doctor is facing sexual battery charges after deputies said another man caught him in bed with a teen boy.

Jacksonville-area doctor charged with sexual battery of a boy

Detectives: Alexander Ralys caught in bed with teen boy

Incident reportedly happened at DeBary Country Club neighborhood

Alexander Ralys is in the Volusia County Jail on no bond.

The incident reportedly happened early Thursday morning in the DeBary Golf and Country Club neighborhood.

"In my own neighborhood... that's even worse. It's scary to see that happening," neighbor Bill Girolamo said.

Deputies say a witness who said he was friends with Ralys called 911 from the home at about 2 a.m.

"I just found him in there about 10 minutes ago," someone on a 911 call released by the Sheriff's Office tells dispatchers.

Deputies say the witness reported that Ralys was on top of the boy, and neither were clothed from the waist down.

"I threw him out of the house and locked the doors," the 911 caller says.

A Sheriff's Office report says Ralys told deputies he just lay in bed with the teen as they discussed video games, and he denied anything sexual happened.

But detectives said the boy told them that Ralys sexually battered him.

According to the report, Ralys is in his first year's residency at the Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville.

"It's just like killing somebody, because they've just wrecked that kid's life forever," Girolamo said. "The people in professions that we trust are doing things that are wrong, and they should be fully punished by the full extent of the law."

Ralys is scheduled to go before a judge Friday on charges of sexual battery on a victim over the age of 12/under the age of 18.

The Sheriff's Office said there are no additional reports of incidents against Ralys at this time, but anyone who has more information is urged to call law enforcement.