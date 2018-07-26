ORLANDO, Fla. — However, keep an eye open for possible heavy rains and lightning for Thursday afternoon in Central Florida.

Thursday's highs at 92 degrees

Storm chances continue

Additional afternoon storms

Mixed sun and clouds will be on hand to start the day before another round of thunderstorms flares up Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Any storm for Thursday afternoon will be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning as they initiate inland and drift east toward the coast, embedded in the south to southwesterly flow.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid-70s. Similar weather will follow tomorrow with an elevated chance of afternoon storms.

The storm system responsible for this unsettled pattern will loosen its grip on Florida, but we will have sufficient moisture to fuel afternoon storms, driven by the inland-moving sea breezes.

There will be no break from the heat or humidity anytime soon. Highs throughout the next week will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

It will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet and an east-southeast trade swell.

Boaters will find a light chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

The primary hazard for mariners and beach-goers will be the continued risk of scattered storms.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic basin.

No new development is expected at least for the next two to five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

