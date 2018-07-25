SANFORD, Fla. -- In just weeks, millions of students will be returning to school across Florida -- crucial time for educators, parents and students.



Tuesday night, a panel of teachers, education leaders, and lawmakers joined parents for a Spectrum News exclusive: In Focus Town Hall – The State of Education in Florida.



Topics of discussion included education reforms, teacher salaries, safety and security, arming school personnel, and Amendment 8.

Join us LIVE at 7PM for In Focus Town Hall: State of Education in Florida. Many issues to discuss. Share your question using #InFocusFL @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/pQcBVNtu8E — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 24, 2018

No topic seemed more polarizing than the place of public and charter schools.



“Quality education does not mean equal education,” said Mariam Itani, a parent of two who attended Tuesday’s town hall. “My motivation is awareness, to know what’s going on and how I can prepare my kids for what’s going on in our education system.”



As panelists weighed the merits and downfalls of public and charter schools, parents also weighed in.

“I wanted something different for my children, they weren’t allowed to be themselves,” said Tasha Dunn, a mother of two kids who attend private school.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter, using #InFocusFL.



You can watch Spectrum News’ encore presentation of ‘In Focus Town Hall – The State of Education’ in Florida, airing Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m. ​