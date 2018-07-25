NATIONWIDE -- Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of Taco Bell cheese dip because of possible botulism bacteria contamination.

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip recalled

Product separation may create conditions for botulism bacteria

Recall involves 15-ounce glass jars of the dip

The recall involves 15-ounce glass jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with "best used" dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

The product could separate, creating conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism, the company said.

Botulism is a potentially fatal type of food poisoning. Symptoms can include general weakness, dizziness, double vision and difficulty breathing.

So far, there have been no reports of illness related to the product, the company said.

Consumers are warned not to use the product and return it to the store for an exchange or refund.

For more information about the recall, call 1-800-310-3704 or click here .

The recall follows other recent ones by major food companies, including Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, Mondelez International Inc.'s Ritz Crackers and Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish crackers.