ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud Police Department reports that officers have arrested a suspect in connection to the string of recent armed robberies across Central Florida.

Hector Luis Massas, 48, is facing charges for two armed robberies across St. Cloud city limits, though he has also been identified as a suspect in armed robbery cases in Kissimmee, St. Cloud Orlando and Ocoee.

Authorities say he was allegedly targeting women at shopping centers.

Detectives from Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud PD, and Orlando Police Department gathered evidence that linked Massas to one of the robberies after one of the victim’s items were pawned in Orange County.

Due to joint work from the agencies, authorities found Massas’ vehicle, and he was arrested in Daytona Beach.

Law enforcement officers also found a BB gun on Massas.

No further information has been provided at this time.