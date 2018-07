ORLANDO, Fla. — America has a new mega millionaire Wednesday morning, but, but sadly, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold thousands of miles away.

One very lucky winner in San Jose, Calif., bought the winning ticket from a liquor store and got to take the $522-million jackpot.

However, you should still check your tickets to see if you won a smaller prize.

Here are those winning numbers:

1, 2, 4, 19, 29

Mega Ball: 20

The next drawing is Friday and the estimated jackpot is $40 million.