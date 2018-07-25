MALABAR, Fla. — A male body was discovered after a large law enforcement investigation is underway Wednesday morning on Malabar Road in a wooded area in the Stillwater Preserve neighborhood where firefighter Brandy Hall was last seen.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office says investigation is not connected to Brandy Hall

RELATED: Brandy Hall, missing since 2006, declared dead

The human remains found on Wednesday are those of a male with no link to Hall, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The remains and some clothing were found last night in the wooded area off Absaroka Lane in the Stillwater Preserve neighborhood.

At this point, investigators say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

BREAKING: per @BrevardSheriff the human remains found in wooded area off Malabar Rd are that of a male. No link to missing firefighter #BrandyHall case. Investigation ongoing. @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/1L6cQ9y0A9 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 25, 2018

Several crime scene techs and the Brevard Sheriff's Office mobile crime lab truck are at the scene.

The area is that just a half mile from the Malabar Volunteer Fire Department. That is where firefighter Brandy Hall was last seen leaving the station back in 2006.

The case made national headlines, as her truck was found in a pond with her blood inside the very next day.

Her body has never been found and she was declared dead in 2015.

Hall's husband was a former Osceola County Fire Captain who went to prison the same day on drug charges, but he was never charged in her disappearance.

Investigators found out she was having an affair with a Palm Bay Fire Department captain, but he too was never linked to the case.

Some of her personal belongings have turned up in different places over the years, but Hall has never been found.

However, Wednesday's investigation has no connection with Hall, according to officials.

The medical examiner was on scene earlier and left.