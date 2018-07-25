WASHINGTON -- Conservative House Republicans and allies of the president have filed articles of impeachment against the deputy attorney general, who is overseeing the Mueller investigation.

Rosenstein accused of dragging his feet on subpoena requests

Rosenstein is overseeing the Russia investigation

Several House Republicans introduced the article of impeachment

READ the Articles of Impeachment resolution (.PDF)

Rod Rosenstein has been facing increasing pressure from conservatives, who have taken aim at him, accusing him of dragging his feet on subpoena requests connected to the Russia investigation.

In a tweet sent out Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, accused the Dept. of Justice and Rosenstein of continuing to hide information from Congress.

#BREAKING: After weeks of threatening to do so, @RepMarkMeadows says he's filed a resolution to impeach Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein #ncpol @NCCapTonight >> https://t.co/YtOnx73oCf — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) July 25, 2018

In a statement, North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, who heads the House Freedom Caucus, wrote, “This level of conduct, paired with the failure to even feign an interest in transparency, is reprehensible. And whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, this kind of obstruction is wrong—period.”

Here's the text of the impeachment resolution against Rod Rosenstein, filed by @RepMarkMeadows and other House conservatives: https://t.co/HvDJvJAfOM #ncpol @NCCapTonight — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) July 25, 2018

Rosenstein is overseeing the Mueller investigation into any possible Russian collusion. He stepped in in a supervisorial role after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Rosenstein was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Not all Republicans are on board with the impeachment proceedings. "I think Mr. Rosenstein has done a good job, he’s doing what he needs to do. We’re trying to make it too political," said Rep. Walter Jones, R-NC, when asked about the proposal recently.

Democrats meanwhile have accused Republicans of simply trying to discredit the FBI and undermine the Mueller investigation.

This is not the only attack mounted by conservatives against Rosenstein. Recently, Meadows joined with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, asking the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog to look into accusations of Roseinstein threatening House staffers. Rosenstein disputes that claim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.