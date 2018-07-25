ORLANDO, Fla. — That summer heat can be hard to beat, but thanks to a new addition at the Orlando Watersports complex, you’ll be cooling off and working out.

“It’s great because you get to exercise, and as a mom you also want that for your kids. It’s not really that hard, and once you do it you feel like a super hero," said Zahira Trinidad.

Zahira and her kids are making a first time splash at Orlando Watersports Complex’s newest addition — a massive inflatable water park obstacle course.

“It’s really exciting out there because there are so many obstacles, and I really wasn’t expecting anything as crazy as this, it was amazing!” said Cevian Bayona after visiting the park.

The obstacles will have you testing your balance, leaping like a frog, and even climbing up a massive yellow tower.

Even if you don’t want to try that fear-defying jump from the yellow tower your first time, there are plenty of other obstacles that range in difficulty and skill level.

It’s something you have to see to believe.

“Go for it. You’re going to have so much fun. You just have to do it," Zahira said.

So whether you’re skilled at obstacles or a little on the less coordinated side, you’ll be sure to have a splash at OWC.

The Orlando Watersports Complex is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more on their pricing and other activities, head to their website.