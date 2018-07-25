SANFORD, Fla. — Fearing a blown tire after takeoff, an Allegiant Airlines plane flying from Punta Gorda to Milwaukee made an emergency landing at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to airport officials.

Plane lands safely

No injuries reported

According to the Seminole County Fire Rescue, crews were responding to an "alert 2 emergency landing of" an aircraft at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The plane was diverted to Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to Lauren Rowe, the airport's director of communications.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire rescue and the Sanford airport fire units are standing by.

