TAMPA, Fla — It's cephalopod. It's a mollusk. It's sometimes used for fish bait. — And it's what's for dinner.

We're talking octopus in this week's Chef's Kitchen.

"Octopus tastes very similar to calamari, but it also takes on whatever flavors you are putting on it," Executive Chef of Bulla Gastrobar Charles Mathews said. "If you put it in a sauce, in a marinade — it kind of takes that flavor profile with it."

And chargrilling adds a smoky flavor and texture.

If you're in the mood for some octopus, you'll want to try Bulla Gastrobar's Ensalada de Pulpo (Grilled Octopus Salad).

RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 Octopus tentacle (pre-cooked)

1 Roma tomato diced

1 cucumber diced

Red onions chopped (to taste)

Equal parts of virgin olive oil and ried oregano (to taste)

Juice of 1/2 lemon (half of amount used for olive oil)

Kosher salt to tast

Croutons to taste

Sea salt for garnishing

Fresh black pepper (ground)

Directions:

Grill pre-cooked octopus and cook until slightly charred.

Remove from the grill and slice

Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, and Kosher salt in a small mixing bowl and toss until everything is evenly coated.

Add croutons and toss one more time.

Place grilled octopus on top of the salad.

Garnish with Maldon sea salt, fresh ground pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

And enjoy!