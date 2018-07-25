ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect another round of afternoon showers and storms Wednesday across Central Florida.

Highs at 89 degrees for Wednesday

Hot and stormy pattern

After partial morning sun, storms will develop and cross the Peninsula, embedded in the southwest flow.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Storms will be scattered but any may be capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few showers will stick around into the overnight; Thursday will present few changes as moisture lingers across the region.

The main storm system causing this unsettled pattern will lift out of the area during this time, but rain chances will persist along with the heat and humidity.

Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more clouds and rain around. By this weekend, we’ll return to more typical Central Florida summer weather: morning sunshine and more scattered coverage of afternoon storms.

Highs will run mostly in the low 90s

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters for Wednesday, both on the inland lakes and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Winds from the south of 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore.

The surf zone will feature fair conditions with an east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

Tropical Update

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet. There is no Atlantic development right now and no named systems are expected to form this week.

Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

