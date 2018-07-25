MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- All Marion County public schools will have a school resource officer for the upcoming school year, and some will also have a guardian, district officials say.

All Marion public schools to have resource officer

Addition of 38 SROs will cost district $1.4 million

5 high schools will have 2 resource officers

The School Board on Tuesday night approved contracts with three local law enforcement agencies -- the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala Police and Belleview Police -- to add an additional 38 SROs.

Five high schools will have two SROs: Belleview, Forest, Lake Weir, Vanguard and West Port.

Public school officials say the new SROs will cost the district about an additional $1.4 million, which will come out of the general fund.

"We do have upwards of 25 to 30 guardians that will be part of the program," said Kevin Christian with Marion Public Schools. "Those guardians, however, must have strong backgrounds either in the military or law enforcement that's required by state statute, and they also have to undergo training and be certified by the local Sheriff's Office."

One parent, Donald Holly, said he likes the idea, but he thinks the money for SROs could also be used to provide more resources to parents.

"I would endorse somebody in a private school having the authority to carry a gun in the incident of an armed response, maybe even if they don't carry it, maybe if it's just on premise," Holly said.

"If we could address the emotion and feelings of the kids instead of having a single parent working (who) doesn't spend time with their kid, and the internet is babysitting your child, that's a problem," he added.

Marion public school students return to class Monday, Aug. 13.