An autopsy is set for Tuesday on the man who investigators say went on a deadly rampage in Toronto late Sunday night that killed two people and wounded 13 others.

Family: Alleged shooter Faisal Hussain says he suffered from mental illness

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he will not rule out terrorism

18-year-old woman, 10-year-old girl dead along with Hussain

Police say 29-year-old Faisal Hussain is responsible for killing an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in a Sunday night shooting spree at Toronto's Greektown district that is littered with restaurants and cafes.

Hussain was later found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police. Police have not said if Hussain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if officers killed him.

A video taken by a witness showed a man dressed all in black walking quickly down a sidewalk and firing three shots into at least one shop or restaurant in Greektown, a residential area of million-dollar homes that is crowded with restaurants and cafes.

Witnesses heard many shots and described the gunmen walking along Danforth Avenue firing into restaurants, cafes and patios on both sides of the street.

A total of 15 people were shot.

The 13 wounded ranged in age from 10 to 59, and suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, Chief Mark Saunders of Toronto Police Service said.

Police are working quickly to figure out how this happened.

"We don't know why this has happened yet. The investigation itself is very fluid; it is very new. It's going to take some time and because of that, I'm certainly not going to invite any type of speculation," said Saunders.

Saunders mentioned that he would not speculate on a motive but did not rule out terrorism.

Hussain's parents say they knew he dealt with excessive depression, but never thought he would do something like this.

A statement from Hussain's relatives said he had lifelong "severe mental health challenges." They said medications did not help him and the interventions of professionals were unsuccessful.

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end," the family said.

Officials did not identify the 10-year-old girl who was killed or name any of the wounded, who included six women and girls and seven men.

Dr. Najma Ahmed of St. Michael's Hospital said five patients were admitted in serious or critical condition, with three of them undergoing immediate lifesaving surgery.

The slain 18-year-old was identified as Reese Fallon, a recent high school graduate who volunteered for Canada's Liberal party and was due to attend McMaster University in the fall. Her family said in a statement they were devastated.

"She was ... smart, passionate and full of energy. It is a huge loss," said Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, a member of Parliament who knew Fallon.