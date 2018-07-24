NATIONWIDE -- Pepperidge Farm announced Monday that it’s voluntarily recalling four varieties of its Goldfish crackers due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The company said one of its ingredient suppliers notified them that the whey powder used in seasoning for the snacks was recalled by its manufacturer due to potential salmonella contamination.

After initiating an investigation, Pepperidge Farm issued the recall out of caution.

The recall applies to the following varieties:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included, which are listed in a chart from Pepperidge Farm.

The snacks were distributed through the United States, and no illnesses have been reported.

The company warns any individuals who have purchased the products not to eat them.

Any questions can be directed to its customer service line at 800-679-1791.