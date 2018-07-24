ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a half-billion dollars.

$512 million up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

It's the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history

Visit our Lottery page for games, winning numbers and more

Currently an estimated $512 million jackpot, it would be more than $300 million if the winner takes the cash option.

Residents are rushing to stores to buy Mega Millions tickets.

If someone claims the Mega Millions jackpot, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, surpassing the $451 million jackpot in January of this year where the winning ticket was sold in Florida.

K.J. Johnson says he would share his winnings.

"I would bless the homeless people most of all. I would take care of my family, the ones that are needy and needing help," Johnson said.

Store owner Rush Patel of the Red Sea Store in Orlando said his stores have been busy.

"People have been coming in groups, buying $5, $10, $20, $50, all kinds of amounts," Patel said.

Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. You have to buy the ticket by 10 p.m.