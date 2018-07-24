LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A new multi-million dollar animal shelter may be coming to Lake County if county commissioners sign off on a plan Tuesday.

Tavares's animal shelter is beyond capacity with dogs, cats

Proposed new shelter could cost $7.8 million

New shelter site at corner of County Road 448

The current Tavares shelter has been filled to capacity since the county decided to make the shelter no-kill last year.

"We have the space for about 150 dogs and about 200 cats. Right now we have probably 170 dogs and probably closer to 300 cats," said Whitney Boylston, Lake County's director of the Office of Animal Services.

Boylston herself has to share an office with four feral dogs while they wait for adoption.

"They've been hanging out in my office for a couple of months now," she said.

The county commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to start financing a $7.8 million new shelter to be built around the corner on County Road 448.

"We really lack the ability to separate our populations," said Boylston, "so we need to keep our sick animals away from our healthy animals while they are treated, to get them ready for adoption."

The more than 2-decade-old shelter is in bad shape and fans and portable air conditioning units are used to keep pets and volunteers cool.

No timetable has been set for construction.

The county commission meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday.