BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- The man accused of hitting and killing a man riding his bicycle to work in east Orange County on June 27 is staying behind bars.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say 43-year-old Daniel Strickland struck 49-year-old Jorge Arias from behind with his vehicle around 6:30 a.m. off East Colonial Drive and Berkeley Street.

Arias' body reportedly landed in a ditch and wasn't found until hours later.

Strickland turned himself into troopers in Brevard County Monday.

A Brevard County judge denied him bond until his transfer to Orange County.