LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Lake County residents will no longer have to travel several miles to get to an emergency room.

Freestanding ER to open in the Four Corners area

Residents have had to travel 10-15 miles to visit emergency room

New facility set to open on July 31

A new ER and medical pavilion is opening July 31 in the Four Corners area.

"We're very excited to have the hospital coming right across the street from us," Jessica Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse is the director of community relations for Cagan Crossings.

It's home to more than 3,000 residents and they have a new development in the works.

"The residents are going to love it, especially the 55 and up community that's coming," Whitehouse said. "It will be a nice asset to our area."

South Lake Hospital officials say the area lacked access to healthcare, especially in emergency situations.

They say residents in the Four Corners area and in the surrounding communities travel between 10 to 15 miles to visit an emergency room.

"We're at the corner of 1-92 and 27 basically you really have to travel about 15 miles or so to get to any other real healthcare so there was really a lack of acute care for patients that need it," said Mike Hassell, with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. "So you had to travel to Clermont, or maybe Celebration or down into Polk County."

The new $14 million, two-story, 400,000 square foot facility will be called Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Joe H. & Loretta Scott Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion.

Four Corners is where Orange, Osceola, Lake and Polk all meet.

"An area that's just kind of exploding in population we have a lot of Disney employees that live out this way, a lot of young families and we're looking forward to being their primary care provider," said Hassell.

Hospital officials say they plan on seeing 50 patients a day. ​