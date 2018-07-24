SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who once lived in Central Florida is accused of stealing the identities of dozens of people, including athletes and celebrities.

Michael Todd Watters, 48, formerly of Ocoee, Fla., is charged with 22 counts of identity fraud. He was arrested in Georgia.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators say Watters used the identities of baseball player Johnny Damon, Howie D. from the Backstreet Boys, tennis player Jennifer Capriati and Attorney John Morgan.

Altamonte Springs Police Department officers say they received information in 2015 about suspected drug use involving Watters.

Investigators say Watters at the time identified himself under an alias. Through a search, officers found counterfeit driver's licenses and checks, along with evidence that Watters intended to engage in fraudulent and counterfeit activity.

FDLE agents took over the case and determined Watters had taken personal information from at least 22 people, including the celebrities and athletes. Other athletes listed in the FDLE's criminal complaint include pro golfer Scott Hoch and baseball players Sterling Hitchcock, Zach Thomas, Jonathan Papelbon and Barry Larkin.

The driver's licenses initially found matched the personal information of the people identified, agents say.

Authorities said they also found blank counterfeit checks.

Watters is being held at Seminole County Jail on $220,000 bond.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.