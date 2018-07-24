WASHINGTON, D.C. -- How safe are our elections ahead of the midterms? It’s something being discussed more and more as November nears.

Lawmakers discuss how to make elections safer

Experts say long-term stream of funding needed

“The stakes are national,” said Congressman Trey Gowdy, R- South Carolina. “The threats are sophisticated and international.”

“This must be a bipartisan issue,” said Congressman Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

The two spoke at a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday about election security. One of the witnesses called in to testify made clear the threat still looms large.

“The 2018 midterm elections remain a potential target for Russian cyber and influence operations,” said Christopher Krebs, Department of Homeland Security’s Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate.

The Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, and response, Congress took some action.

Lawmakers approved $380 million in election security grants back in March.

By mid-July, 100 percent of that money had been requested by all 50 states and territories that were eligible.

Then last week, a spending bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives without additional funding -- another $380 million -- for more election security that Democrats had called for.

House Republicans said enough help is already available.

But the consensus from those who testified at Tuesday’s hearing, as well as other election experts, is the first batch of money was great, but not enough.

“That’s a very good start,” said David Becker, founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. “And the states have been able to use that very well to hire staff, train staff, buy new technologies to secure their systems. But there’s no finish line in cyber security.”

Becker, whose nonprofit works to improve how elections are administered, said state and local election officials are working closer than ever with the federal government to ensure the midterms will be safe.

But beyond that, he said a steady, long-term stream of funding is needed for election security, along with engaged voters who participate.

“The most important thing is to vote,” Becker said. “The more people that vote, the more likely we’re going to detect any foreign interference or any other kind of activity that we need to know about.”

Becker also said that you at home can help keep our elections safe by voting early or by mail, if possible.