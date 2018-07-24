ORLANDO, Fla. -- Why yes, there is another chance of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and quite a bit of lightning for Central Florida on this fine Tuesday.

It will be a high of 90 degrees for Tuesday

Increased rain chances

Hot and stormy pattern

It will be another unsettled day with an increased risk of showers and storms rolling across the Peninsula. Highs will stay in the upper 80s where sunshine is limited.

Many interior and coastal locations will find brighter skies, helping temperatures rise into the lower 90s.

Storms will be scattered but any may be capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few showers will linger into the overnight; Wednesday will offer few changes.

Elevated rain chances will continue through midweek until an upper level disturbance finally weakens and lifts out of the area.

Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more clouds and rain around.

By this weekend, we’ll return to more typical Central Florida summer weather: morning sunshine and scattered afternoon storms. Highs will return to the low 90s during this time.

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach-goers for Tuesday. Winds from the south of 10 to 15 knots will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Seas of 3 to 4 feet will be found offshore. The surf zone will feature poor to fair conditions with an east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

Tropical Update

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet. There is no Atlantic development right now and no named systems are expected to form this week.

Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

