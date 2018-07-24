BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- An effort to raise funding for afterschool mental health services for kids in Brevard County failed to get the needed support Tuesday.

'Children’s Services Council' has been around since 1990 when it was established by county commissioners to provide services for children but remains unfunded.

The time is now, says Kathryn Rudloff Volunteer Co-Chair of “Put Brevard Kids First," a group pushing for funding for the Children’s Services Council.

Rudloff says children’s mental health is on everyone’s mind after the tragedy in Parkland.

''The earlier you can help the kids and have the intervention services they need the less likely they are to end up in juvie or jail,'' Rudloff said.

She’s hoping to raise funding for the county’s ‘Children's Services Council,' so it can create afterschool mental health services for local kids.

The only way to do that is for voters have to approve a property tax hike.

Rudluff and others made their case to the Board of County Commissioners to get a measure on the November ballot.

''The council has pledged no more than a quarter of a mil that equates to five dollars a month,'' Rudolf said.

It's a small sacrifice, says former school counselor turned therapist Jackie Flynn.

''Five dollars to support the mental health need is really nothing; we spend more than that on taxes,'' Flynn added.

Flynn says early on if a child’s mental health is untreated, it can lead to hurting themselves, addiction, suicide, or worse.

''Tragic when something like that happens. They have huge mental health issues -- usually left untreated or not treated at all,'' Flynn said.

But the effort came up short. County Commissioner Kristine Isnardi says she doesn’t support it because the council is not an elected body and has no oversight.

Since only one commissioner supported the resolution, it died for lack of a second.

Andy Ziegler, who is a member of the Children's Services Council and a school board member, says he’s disappointed and the future of that council is uncertain.