President Donald Trump will visit the Tampa Bay area at the end of July, according to the Hillsborough County Republican Party.

Visit planned for July 31

Trump to rally support for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis

President will also visit Tampa Bay Technical High School

A party spokesperson said the president will be in Tampa specifically on July 31 for two events.

The first will be a visit to Tampa Bay Technical High School to promote and highlight vocational and technical training and education.

The president will then attend a rally in support of Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is running against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to head the Republican ticket in November's general election.

Trump formally endorsed DeSantis in a tweet on June 22, 2018.

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018