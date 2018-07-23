President Donald Trump will visit the Tampa Bay area at the end of July, according to the Hillsborough County Republican Party.
- Visit planned for July 31
- Trump to rally support for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis
- President will also visit Tampa Bay Technical High School
A party spokesperson said the president will be in Tampa specifically on July 31 for two events.
The first will be a visit to Tampa Bay Technical High School to promote and highlight vocational and technical training and education.
The president will then attend a rally in support of Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is running against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to head the Republican ticket in November's general election.
Trump formally endorsed DeSantis in a tweet on June 22, 2018.
The Trump campaign website lists a time of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, for the rally. The location will be the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Find more information on the Trump website.