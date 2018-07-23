ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man accused of striking a bicyclist, which threw him into a water-filled ditch where his body was found.

Daniel Lyon Strickland, 43, of Mims, reportedly turned himself into FHP Monday morning.

The hit-and-run in which Strickland is accused happened in the early morning hours of June 27.

Jorge Arias, 49, was riding his bicycle to work on East Colonial Drive east of Berkeley Street, when around 6:30 a.m. he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Troopers say Arias was wearing an orange safety vest.

His body was found around 9:50 a.m. in a water-filled ditch on the south side of Colonial Drive.

Crimeline tips and information from the public helped located the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon 2007 Honda CRV, in Cocoa on June 28, troopers say.

According to Lt. Kim Montes in a news release, Strickland admitted to being in the area of the time of the crash after troopers said the found surveillance video of him near the crash scene.

Strickland is charged with leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving a death, and driving while his license was suspended with knowledge.

He is being held at Brevard County Jail.