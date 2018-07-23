ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- Eric Garcia loves coming to Florida for vacation. He stays at his cousin's house in St. Cloud.

4 armed robberies take place in Osceola Co.

Suspect allegedly concealing gun in a bag

St. Cloud PD released composite sketch of suspect

“We’re going to Busch Gardens, Disney… We’re doing it all,” he said.

But hearing that an armed robbery took place here at the Publix on Canoe Cree​k Road a couple of blocks from their house is concerning.

A resident could be heard on a 911 call saying, "There's a lady here that got robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot."

This is why Garcia's now being cautious.

"If you see somebody that is a little fishy looking, walk away, or if not, get with other people who are in the parking lot and just be aware," Garcia said.

In the past couple of weeks this has happened four times in different locations, and there's something peculiar about most of the incidents. The gun seems to be wrapped in some sort of bag.

One victim is heard saying to the 911 dispatcher, "He had it concealed under a bag like a Walmart white bag." In another call the caller said, "Um she said it was a pistol in a Ziploc bag."

Garcia said, "It could be a fake gun, who knows I don't know? But it can be a real gun. You can never trust nobody. You don't know."

The other armed robberies happened at the Burger King in St. Cloud, the Journey store at the Loop in Kissimmee and the Walmart on Lake Nona.

The St. Cloud Police Department has released a sketch of the the man behind the robberies.

"Give him maximum penalty, and if he's got a criminal record double it, triple it, whatever. Just get him off the streets. He shouldn't be here," Garcia added.