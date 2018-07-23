NATIONWIDE -- There was no winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, which means the jackpot has increased to at least $493 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The cash option will be $296 million.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers were 1, 14, 30, 44 and 62 and the Mega Ball was 1.

The jackpot was last won May 4.

If someone wins Tuesday, the jackpot would be the fifth largest prize in Mega Millions' history:

$656 million - March 30, 2012 (3 winners) $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 (2 winners) $536 million – July 8, 2016 (1 winner) $533 million – March 30, 2018 (1 winner) $493 million (estimated) – July 24, 2018

Mega Millions is played in 44 states.