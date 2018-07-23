CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Make sure you grab an umbrella as rain is expected for later Monday for Central Florida.

Highs for Monday a chilly 89 degrees

Increased rain chances

It will be an unsettled start to the workweek as Central Florida remains in the path of numerous showers and storms rolling across the Peninsula.

Highs will be confined to the upper 80s where sunshine is limited, although places that see brighter skies will heat up into the lower 90s.

Storms will come through in waves, potentially producing more heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few showers will linger into the overnight before the pattern repeats itself again on Tuesday.

Elevated rain chances will continue through midweek until an upper level disturbance finally pulls away. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more clouds and rain around.

The latter half of the workweek will feature more typical Central Florida summer weather, being morning sunshine and scattered afternoon storms.

Highs will return to the low 90s during this time.

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach-goers for Monday.

Winds from the south of 10 to 15 knots will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

The setup in the surf zone will be considered very poor with a small east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

Tropical Update

All remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next 5 days.

