ORLANDO, Fla. -- Immigration activists plan to rally outside of Orlando City Hall on Monday to urge city commissioners to approve a policy that would prevent officers from inquiring about a person's immigration status if he or she are a victim of a crime.

The resolution aims to strengthen policies that are already in place.

Activists have been working on getting this resolution on the books for over a year.

They say this resolution is all about protecting undocumented people who are victims of crime.

In many cases, those people are too afraid to report a crime because they entered the country illegally.

However, opponents worry this resolution could position Orlando as a sanctuary city, however city officials say that is not the case.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says this proposal is all about protecting victims of crimes.

City commissioners will be voting on the resolution Monday afternoon. If approved, the resolution -- called "The Trust Act" -- would expand an existing policy to all city agencies.

The current policy prevents law enforcement officers from asking a victim of a crime about his or her immigration status.

"It's extremely important for our community to feel comfortable coming to the police," said Mina.

Some wonder if the Trust Act policy would make Orlando what is considered a "sanctuary city."

City leaders say they respect federal law and this resolution does not do that because it only protects victims of crime.

The rally is being organized by more than 36 social justice organizations, which work together as "TRUST Orlando".

The rally is happening at city hall at 12:30 p.m. and the commission will vote on it around 2 p.m.