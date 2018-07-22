ORLANDO, Fla. -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Central Florida through 8 p.m. Sunday -- including the Orlando metro.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued

High winds, hail, lightning possible

Highs in the low to mid-90s

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Storms will increase coverage between 1 and 4 p.m. today and will move in from the north and drift south throughout the day.

If any storm becomes severe the main hazards will be winds of 58 mph or greater, hail the size of quarters or larger along with frquent lightning and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values of 100 degrees to as high as 109 degrees today. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight. So it will be a warm and muggy start to your Monday morning.

Another round of scattered storms is likely for Monday afternoon. Coverage of storms to begin the week will range from 60 to 70 percent for most of Central Florida.

High temperatures to begin the week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s. Storms look to decrease in coverage by late week as some slightly drier air works in to portions of the region.

In the tropics, there is no development expected in the Atlantic over the next 48 hours. There could be some development in the Eastern Pacific in the coming days.

Your Marine and Surf forecast for today:

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Surf conditions will be poor with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. A dominant period of 9 seconds. The rip current threat remains at moderate. Water temperatures are in the mid-80s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.