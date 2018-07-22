NATIONWIDE -- Mondelēz Global LLC, the makers of Ritz Crackers, has recalled several products due to salmonella fears.

Ritz Cracker products recalled over salmonella fears

Products contain whey powder which may be contaminated

Consumers should discard affected products

The company said the affected products contain whey powder, which was recalled by the supplier due "the potential presence of salmonella."

The recall includes certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products, including Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz bacon cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white cheddar cheese, Ritz everything cracker sandwiches with cream cheese, Ritz bits cheese go packs and mixed cookie cracker variety packs.

The affected products contain expiration dates between Jan. 14, 2019 and April 13, 2019.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The company says anyone who bought the affected products should discard them immediately.

Consumers who want more information about the recall can contact Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-844-366-1171.

For a full list of the recalled products, click here.