ORMOND, Fla. -- The Ormond Police Department is investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy located on Granada Boulevard.

Ormond police searching for CVS robber

Man accused of stealing cash drawer

Anyone with info to call 386-248-1777

The robbery took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday when police said a man made a purchase at the counter and grabbed the cash drawer when the clerk opened the register. The clerk struggled with the suspect, police said, but the suspect was able to take the cash drawer and fled the scene on foot.

Police say it is believed the suspect ran south west behind the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin, with a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ormond Police Department at 386-248-1777.