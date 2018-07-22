Man accused of shooting, killing father-in-law

UMATILLA, Fla. -- A Umatilla man is accused of shooting and killing his father-in-law during a fight with his estranged wife's boyfriend, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Martin, 29, has been charged with manslaughter.

Martin arrived at his extranged wife's home on SE 206th Avenue Road on Saturday evening. He then got into a fight with her boyfriend over a car, deputies said.

During the fight, Martin took a handgun out of his waistband, a news release said. The wife's boyfriend began punching Martin in self defense.

An off-duty Groveland police officer, who is related to Martin's wife, arrived at the scene and separated the two men.

Martin then retrieved an AR-15 from his vehicle and pointed it at the boyfriend. The man rushed Martin in an attempt to deflect the gun away from him, according to the news release.

The gun discharged and a bullet struck Martin's father-in-law, who was standing nearby.

William Hall, Martin's father-in-law, was hit in the chest. The 51-year-old died at the scene, according to deputies.

Another round struck the boyfriend in the thigh. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

After Martin was disarmed, the off-duty officer secured him until deputies arrived at the scene.

In addition to manslaughter, Martin has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin was taken to the Marion County Jail and held on a $42,000 bond.