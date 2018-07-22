MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. -- A man is dead in a crash that shut down a portion of State Road 528 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Man killed in road rage crash

Driver of a red passenger vehicle fled the scene

Portion of SR-528 was shut down

The crash happened near mile marker 49 and involved three vehicles.

Witnesses told troopers that a Ford Mustang and a red vehicle were traveling eastbound when the red vehicle struck the back of the Mustang.

The Mustang traveled into the westbound lanes and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

The red vehicle then fled the scene, troopers said.

The 58-year-old driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old passenger was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses said the crash was due to road rage.

Troopers are looking for the red vehicle. It had an "Endless Summer" license plate and sticker on the back that says "Hammock Kippy."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.